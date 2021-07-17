President’s gold medal for East Godavari Red Cross unit chairman

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting the President’s gold medal of the Indian Red Cross Society to Y.D. Rama Rao, in Vijayawada on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

17 July 2021 01:27 IST

Governor lauds Rama Rao’s exemplary service to the cause

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is also the president of the State branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, on Friday presented the President’s Gold Medal of the Indian Red Cross Society for the year 2018-19 to Y.D. Rama Rao, chairman of the East Godavari district branch of the society, for his distinguished services.

Congratulating Mr. Rama Rao on his achievement, the Governor said the entire team of the State branch of the society was proud of his exemplary services to the cause of the Red Cross movement.

The national headquarters of the Indian Red Cross Society gives away two gold medals every year at the national level to individuals for their contribution to the movement for more than 15 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, instead of the President of India presenting the awards, the Governor presented it at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chairman of the State chapter of the Red Cross Society A. Sridhar Reddy and general secretary A.K. Parida were present on the occasion.