President Murmu prays at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

December 05, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUMALA

This was her first visit to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara

President Droupadi Murmu offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

On her arrival at the ‘Mahadwaram’ (main entrance of the temple), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy along with the temple priests received her with the traditional ‘Isti Kapal’ honours and led her into the sanctum sanctorum where she stood for a few minutes and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

The chief priest also explained to her the significance of the deity and importance of the town and also honoured with the Sesha Vastram of the deity.

While the priests also rendered ‘Vedasrivachanams’ on her and her entourage at Ranganayakula Mandapam, the authorities presented her with laddu and theertha prasadams, a memento, New Year Diary and calendars.

Earlier, Ms. Murmu, who is on her maiden visit to the town, also offered prayers at Sri Bhuvaraha Swamy temple.

Soon after the darshan, Ms. Murmu returned to the Padmavati rest house where she was put up the previous night, and later left for Tirupati to take part in local programmes.

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishen Reddy, Deputy Chief Ministers K. Narayana Swamy, K. Satyanarayana, Minister R.K. Roja, Principal Secretary of Endowments (Revenue) Anil Kumar Singhal were present.

