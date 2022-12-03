President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from December 4

December 03, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh government at Vijayawada

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh from December 4 to 5, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Saturday.

The President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh government at Vijayawada on Sunday, it said.

On the same evening, she will witness the Indian Navy's operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Navy Day and virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects of ministries of Defence, Road Transport and Highways, and Tribal Affairs.

On December 5, the President will visit Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati where she will interact with students, faculty members and women achievers, etc., the statement said.

