ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant leopard killed in road accident

November 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of the pregnant leopard that was killed in a road accident in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

A pregnant leopard was fatally hit by an unidentified vehicle in a freak accident on the Nayakaneri road towards Tamil Nadu near V. Kota mandal headquarters on Wednesday morning.

According to the forest officials, the female leopard came under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road and utlimately succumbed to the multiple injuries and fractures.

A team from S.V. Veterinary University from Tirupati reached the spot and conducted an autopsy; later the carcass was cremated inside the forest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The thick forests and hillocks surrounding the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary are teeming with several wildlife species, including leopards, sloth bears, wild boars, and antelopes. Thus, preventative measures would be taken to sensitise motorists passing through the forest road to use caution at night given the movement of wild animals, said forest officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US