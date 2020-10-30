Prakasam tops list in rescuing child workers

ONGOLE

30 October 2020 01:02 IST

The Prakasam district police have rescued 1,258 orphans and child workers, including 1,026 boys, the highest for any district in the State.

On the second day of Operation Muskaan on Thursday, 502 children were rescued by the police in coordination with government and non-governmental organisations, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said.

The SP warned that those engaging child labourers would be booked and sent to jail. He also exhorted parents to enrol their children in school and ensure that they are given an education instead of engaging them in child labour.