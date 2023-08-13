ADVERTISEMENT

Postal staff take out rally with 100-foot-long national flag

August 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Same road, different journeys: Children of petty vendors lay on the roadside watching the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally taken out by the employees of the Postal Department to mark the 76th Independence Day fete, at Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Employees of the Department of Posts organised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally ahead of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The employees, carrying a 100-foot-long national flag, took out the rally which passed through Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Old Government Hospital, Eluru Locks and reached Vijayawada Divisional Post Office at Gandhinagar.

They raised ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, ‘Bharat Matha Ki Jai’, and other slogans. They appealed to the residents to hoist the flag at their houses as part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations from August 13 to 15.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices of Vijayawada Division B. Narasappa, Assistant Director (Circle Office) V. S. L. Narasimha Rao, and other officers flagged off the rally at the Divisional Post Office at Vastralatha Centre here

The rally was conducted to highlight the achievements of the country in the last 76 years, said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Heads of various post offices, post masters, students and the general public participated.

