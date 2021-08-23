Postal Dept. launches online sale of ‘Pootarekulu’ on trial basis

A special postal cover released on Atreyapuram Pootarekulu.

23 August 2021 23:44 IST

Customers can place orders on department’s e-Shop, says official

The Department of Posts is planning to market ‘Pootarekulu’, a traditional sweet preparation, through e-Commerce platforms.

The department has launched the online sale of the delicacy on a trial basis after a feasibility study.

Customers can place orders on e-Shop of the Postal Department and get it delivered at their doorstep by the local postmen, officials said.

The mouth-watering paper sweet is made of jaggery, sugar, ghee and dry fruits. Hundreds of families in East Godavari district’s Atreyapuram village, famous for the sweet, are engaged in its preparation for the last few decades.

Assistant Postmaster General K. Sudheer Babu told The Hindu on Monday that under the Make-in-India programme, the department was planning to market the sweet online.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) of the department under the supervision of the Chief Postmaster General, Andhra Circle, Abhinav Walia has taken up the task.

“Their objective is to generate income in rural areas, provide employment for women and stop migration of workers and promote the traditional delight,” Mr. Sudheer Babu said.

Covers released

The Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices Gopala Krishna said the Visakhapatnam Regional Office had recently released special covers on Atreyapuram Pootarekulu.