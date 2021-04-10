Postal cover series on Alluri to be released

KAKINADA

10 April 2021 01:10 IST

Titled Chilli Post, it celebrates the Rampa rebellion against the British

The Andhra Pradesh Circle of the Department of Posts will release a series of special postal covers on the Rampa Rebellion (1922-24) and life of freedom fighter Alluri Seetaramaraju in May.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster General M. Venkateswarlu said, “A series titled Chilli Post, comprising five special postal covers, has been designed, commemmorating the freedom struggle led by Alluri Seetaramaraju against the British in Andhra Pradesh. The postal covers include the attack on the two police stations — Chintapalli in Visakha Agency and Rampa in East Godavari Agency.”

Advertising

Advertising

“The title of Chilli Post has been selected as Alluri sent the letters with chilli powder to the British prior to the attacks on the police stations. The series brings to light his brave method of fighting,” added Mr. Venkateswarlu.

The Alluri series is part of a series celebrating the glory of Andhra Pradesh and recollecting the sacrifices made by individuals including freedom fighters like Alluri.