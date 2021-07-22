Porata Committee chairmen to meet political leaders in Delhi

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 July 2021 00:44 IST

Massive protest planned in national capital on August 2 and 3

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairpersons Ch. Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar and D. Adinarayana left for Delhi on Wednesday to meet the Floor Leaders of various political parties in Parliament and impress upon them the need to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation.

Trade union leaders Ganapathi Reddy and Varasala Srinivasa Rao accompanied them.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre has already announced its decision of going ahead with the strategic sale of VSP. All trade unions have been organising relay hunger strikes and protests for the past several months demanding that the Centre revoke its decision.

All political parties, barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and trade unions including BMS, have been supporting the strike. The Porata Committee had decided to stage a massive protest with scores of steel plant workers in Delhi on August 2 and 3.

The meetings with Floor Leaders in Delhi are being coordinated by Rajya Sabha Member and YSRCP general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

A trade union leader said that 1,500 tickets to Delhi were already booked for VSP employees owing allegiance to various trade unions. An additional 300 contract workers were also expected to participate in the protests at Delhi on August 2 and 3.