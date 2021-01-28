Polling will be held in peaceful manner, says in-charge Collector

GUNTUR

28 January 2021 00:45 IST

Dinesh Kumar reviews electoral preparedness with officials

A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector, Revenue, an IAS Officer belonging to 2012 batch, took full additional charge as Collector and District Magistrate, Guntur, on Wednesday.

Soon after taking charge, Mr. Kumar reviewed the electoral preparedness with Joint Collector-2 and revenue officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, Mr. Kumar told mediapersons that local body elections would be held in four phases in four revenue divisions of Guntur, Tenali, Gurazala and Narsaraopet divisions.

In the first phase, elections would be held for Tenali revenue division for which notification would be issued on January 27. Nominations would be accepted from January 29 and polling would be held on February 9 and results would be declared the same day.

Notifications for second phase would be given on January 31 and nominations would be accepted from February 2 and polling would be held on February 12.

In the third phase for elections in Gurazala division, notification would be issued on February 4 and nominations would be accepted from February 6 and polling would be held on February 17.

In Guntur division, notification would be issued on February 8 and nominations would be accepted from February 8 and polling would be held on February 21.

In Tenali division, polling would be held for 18 mandals, 337 gram panchayats and 3,342 wards. In Narsaraopet division, polling would be held on 11 mandals, 237 gram panchayats, 2,364 wards. In Gurazala division, polling would be held for nine mandals, 134 gram panchayats, and 2,364 wards. In Guntur division, polling would be held for 16 mandals, 266 gram panchayats and 2,810 wards.

The polling would be held based on electoral rolls on March 2019 and all measures would be taken in view of COVID-19.

Any one wishing to complain over any irregularities can complain to call centre on 0863-2218089, 0863-2222570. Training on polling had been given to all revenue and police staff, he added.