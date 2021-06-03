Police save man from drowning

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 June 2021 23:36 IST

A 28-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life was saved by the prompt response of police, at R.K. Beach here on Thursday.

Ritesh Singh (28), a resident of Gajuwaka area, had allegedly tried to end his life by drowning in the sea opposite Kali Matha temple, at around 1 p.m. Noticing him, Marine Police head constable V. Chinna Rao, constable Lakshmana Kumar and swimmer K. Raju rushed into the water and brought him ashore.

Police learnt that Ritesh allegedly tried to end his life over financial issues. Later, the police took him to III Town police station for counselling. He was handed over to his family members later.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha appreciated the police personnel as well as the swimmer for their swift response in saving the man’s life.

People struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.