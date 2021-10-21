Police personnel doing a commendable job, says Collector

GUNTUR

21 October 2021 23:59 IST

‘17 policemen lost their lives during COVID’

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday said that police forces had been serving the people with great commitment and even had placed their lives in the line of duty.

He was addressing a meeting held to observe the Police Commemoration Day at the Police Martyrs Memorial here on Thursday.

Mr. Yadav lauded the police personnel and said that they had no holidays, less family time but had loads of work. “So , it is absolutely essential for the police personnel to keep a watch on their fitness, their health. An hour or two of exercise, sports is necessary to keep themselves healthy and free from stress. The role of police personnel in fighting COVID-19 is phenomenal and they will remain in the hearts of people,” he said.

Stating that the State government had taken several measures aimed at welfare of the police personnel, the Collector said that provision of weekly off to police personnel in the ranks of constable, head constable, ASI; cashless treatment under Arogya Bhadratha scheme; loans at a subsidised interest rate; and interest-free loans for performing weddings in family were some of the new initiatives taken up for their welfare.

Earlier, the Collector was welcomed and received a guard of honor by the armed police.

Superintendent of Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said that 17 police personnel had lost their lives during COVID-19, and police department would never forget their sacrifices. “Policing is not just a mere job but a responsibility. The police department will always stand by its personnel,” said Mr. Gunni.

RDO, Guntur, Bhaskar Reddy, Tahsildar, Guntur West, Venkateswarlu, Additional SPs and Parade Commander and RI, Welfare Raja Rao was also present.