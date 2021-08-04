Police inspector involved in a rave party?

GUNTUR

04 August 2021 01:16 IST

A circle inspector of police was reportedly among those who have been been allegedly involved in a birthday party in which six women dancers took part.

Late on Monday night, the Pattabhipuram police raided a guest house where a party was being held. Police took 25 persons into custody, including the six women.

However, local reports said that Venkateswarlu, who had earlier worked as station house officer of Pattabhipuram and Chilakaluripet police stations, was allegedly present in the birthday party at Guntur on Monday night, but he reportedly managed to give the slip.

Senior police officials, however, were tight lipped about the incident.