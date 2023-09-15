Police foil ‘Shankarava Deeksha’ planned by AgriGold victims

September 15, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR Commissionerate police foiled ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, a State-wide protest, planned by the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association from all districts in the city on Friday.

The AgriGold victims, who lost their amount in the AgriGold group, proposed to organise ’Shankarava Deeksha’ at Gymkhana Ground in Vijayawada, demanding that the government payback the deposits to all the victims in the State.

About 19 lakh victims, who deposited huge amount in AgriGold, lost their money in the multi-crore scam, which was said to be the major fraud in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims who launched protests, rallies, relay fasts and dharnas over the last few years to press their demands, planned to organise ’Shankarava Deeksha’ on Friday.

Police said that there was no permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and arrested the AgriGold victims, who reached Vijayawada, at the bus and railway stations.

They shifted the leaders and the victims to various police stations.

With the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association shifting the venue of the protest to CPI office, police arranged barricades at the party office and arrested the leaders who reached the CPI office.

The victims allege that government was using police force on them instead of paying the deposits and was trying to suppress the agitation.

Tension mounted in the city as police deployed heavy forces at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Railway station and at the CPI office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT