Police foil elderly couple’s suicide bid near Krishna river

March 29, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

In a joint operation, the suicide attempt of an elderly couple from Mogalturu of West Godavari district was thwarted by the police near Krishna river bund in Vijayawada. The victims, in their 70s, were reunited with their family members on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Godavari, East Godavari and Krishna district police tracked the couple for about five hours, traced the wife and husband to Vijayawada, and rescued them around 1 a.m.

“After searching Mogalturu, the victim’s family members called us, and the couple’s mobile was traced to the area near Godavari river at Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur, around 8 p.m. We alerted the East Godavari police, who searched the area and said the couple proceeded towards Vijayawada,” said West Godavari SP Ajita Vejendla.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A team of police personnel, led by Special Branch CI J.V. Ramana and Veeravalli SI Chiranjeevi, tracked the victims’ mobile phones. They searched the Krishna River bund and identified the couple near Durga temple around midnight,” said Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

“I received the call from the couple’s elder son. He was weeping over the phone and urged to save his parents. Immediately, instructions were given to the Special Branch and Veeravalli police to save the couple,” the SP told The Hindu.

Mr. Ramana said the couple planned to offer prayers at Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla temple and then jump into the Krishna river.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they were walking towards the river from the temple, we traced them and sent their photographs to family members. We counselled both the victims and their kin,” Mr. Ramana said, adding that the five-hour-long operation was a success.

The family members thanked the police of the three districts for rescuing their elders and handing them over safely. While one son is an ex-serviceman, the other works in a private firm, said the police

“The two sons assured us they would look after their parents well,” Mr. Adnan Nayeem said, appreciating the police who participated in the operation.

Persons in distress or suffering with suicidal tendencies may dial 100 for help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.