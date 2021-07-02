Police devise novel way to store seized evidence

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao and ASP Tuhin Sinha launching the E-Malkhana poster at the Narsipatnam police station on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 July 2021 01:04 IST

‘E-Malkhana’ initiative launched at Narsapuram station

A scientific way of storing seized property and evidences from a crime scene was inaugurated under the name of ‘E-Malkhana’ at Narsipatnam police station on Thursday.

Earlier, seized properties were stored in a storeroom and it was difficult to find them, especially for an incoming Station House Officer. To tackle this issue, ASP Narsipatnam Tuhin Sinha with the help of Receptum E-logic Software Solutions designed a scientific way of storing them.

Advertising

Advertising

Inaugurating the E-Malkhana, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that it was a pilot project and in coming days, it will be rolled out across all police stations in the district.

Under this system, the property seized and evidences collected from the crime scene will now be stored in standard sized cardboard boxes, which will be numbered with other details.

A dynamic QR code will be generated and pasted on the box. This apart, a dedicated website would be hosted and all details pertaining to the case and property will be uploaded. All one has to do is to scan the code to get the details, said Mr. Sinha.

Moreover, one need not search for the boxes, as one can visit the website and obtain the case number and pull out the boxes for further references. The boxes will be kept until final disposal of the case as per court orders.

Using specific login credentials, the data can be accessed and analysed by all superior officers using their own login credentials, thus allowing for effective supervision, said Mr. Sinha.

A three-part data entry is done for each property and comprehensive data fields are provided in all three parts, such as property details, chain of custody and disposal of property. These details are filled by the SHO at the ground-level. Thus, it allows the entire information regarding the seized property to be accessed by all senior officers in a single location. Moreover, it will also be easy to find out the property pending for disposal and property already disposed.

Whenever new information is added with respect to any property, even that information gets reflected when the QR code is scanned without the necessity of generating a new QR code and pasting it on the box again, said Mr. Sinha.

To enable easy searching, each rack and boxes will be numbered and the website will also offer a dashboard for easy reference and search, Mr. Sinha said.