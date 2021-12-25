Police bust counterfeit currency racket in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, two held

VIJAYAWADA:

The accused were circulating fake notes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, says policeman.

The Guntur police busted a fake currency racket, which was operating in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. Police reportedly took two persons into custody.

According to the Medikonduru police, a six-member gang was allegedly printing and circulating fake currency by using a colour duplication machine and a printer. Based on a complaint lodged by the public, police traced the gang members and took two of them into custody.

Investigation officers reportedly seized a few fake notes of ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 denominations. The South Zone police launched a hunt to nab the remaining accused.

“The accused were natives of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. We are trying to find out since how long the gang was doing the crime, are there any other agents involved and other details,” a police officer said on Saturday.