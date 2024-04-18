ADVERTISEMENT

Man who hurled stones at Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for attempt to murder, arrested

April 18, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Satish threw a stone on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, which hit on his forehead, while participating in ‘Memantha Siddham’ meeting in Vijayawada on April 13

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Family members of Satish and Durga Rao, who were reportedly arrested by police in stone pelting case on Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, wailing at the Courts Complex in Vijayawada on April 18. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The North Zone police of NTR Commissionerate on April 18 arrested Satish, who allegedly hurled a stone on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The accused would be produced in the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are trying to to find out whether any others were involved in the incident.

A resident of Vaddera Colony, Satish, threw the stone on the chief minister, while he was participating in ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign at Dhabakotlu Centre in Ajitsingh Nagar, on April 13 evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP behind attack on Jagan, allege YSRCP leaders

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and former Minister and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, suffered injury in the attack. The stone hit on the forehead and on the left eyebrow of the chief minister, causing injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Srinivas underwent treatment in Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, on the same night.

Based on the complaint lodged by the MLA, the Ajitsingh Nagar police registered a case under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to Murder) and took up investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 70 suspects grilled

Police who questioned about 70 suspects in the case, zeroed in on Satish, a daily wage labourer, and arrested him.

“Accused, who attacked on the chief minister during election campaign ‘Memantha Siddham’ has been arrested. We will produce the accused in the court,” Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata told The Hindu.

“Police are trying to find out whether any other accused were involved in the crime, and the motive for the attack,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US