Plasma donors given away incentive

17 August 2020 23:48 IST

Indian Red Cross Society-Srikakulam chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao on Monday said that the government was giving ₹5,000 incentive and travelling charges for plasma donors.

He said that the plasma donated by the patients who recovered from COVID-19 would save other patients.

On behalf of the district administration, he handed over ₹5,000 cheques to G. Gopala Krishna and B. Gurunatha Rao. Jaganmohana Rao and said that awareness programmes on plasma donation would be taken up in all 38 mandals with the support of IRCS volunteers.

