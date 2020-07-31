Pharma unit fire: One succumbs to burns

Nellore

31 July 2020 00:56 IST

One of the four persons who sustained burns in a fire accident in a pharma unit at Chandrapadia village, near Vinjamur, in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Thursday.

The Vinjamur police said Sk. Hafiz, a worker in the pharma unit, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. The condition of Rajini Kumar, who was also injured in the mishap and shifted to Chennai, is said to be critical. Two other patients, Bhaskar undergoing treatment in Chennai and Ravindra Reddy in a private hospital here, were responding to treatment, they said.

An ex gratia amount of ₹5 lakh was announced to the family of the deceased by revenue officials on the directions of Industries Minister M. Gowtham Reddy.

Meanwhile, State Pollution Control Board officials visited the active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing company to ascertain whether all the pollution control norms were complied with or not.