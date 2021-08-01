Pesaravai murders: Naidu seeks security for victims’ kin, witnesses

Vijayawada

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged DGP D. Gautam Sawang to provide security to the witnesses of the twin murders at Pesaravai village in Kurnool district and the family members of the victims.

In a letter to Mr. Sawang on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said Vaddu Nageswar Reddy (55) and his brother Prathap Reddy (52) were murdered on June 17, 2021, at the village.

“They were murdered by the YSRCP henchmen when they were on their way to the graveyard to offer their last respects to their younger brother Mohan Reddy,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

A complaint was lodged and an FIR registered the same day, he said.

“However, the accused are roaming scot-free in spite of the witnesses testifying against them,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.

“The accused are threatening the family members of the victims and the witnesses either directly or indirectly over the phone,” the TDP president alleged.

“The accused, in connivance with a section of the police, are posing a serious threat to the life and property of the complainants, the victims’ family members and the witnesses,” Mr. Naidu said.