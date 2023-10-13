Performance and ‘corruptions’ of Naidu will be poll planks for YSRCP, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

October 13, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - NELLORE

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will go to the elections in 2024 by highlighting its welfare initiatives and development and “exposing the corrupt Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu before the people”, YSRCP national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said.

Addressing the media here on October 13 (Friday) night after holding a review meeting with the party MPs, MLAs, Assembly in-charges from Nellore district, he said, “We will go to the polls with the slogan of why not 175 Assembly seats. There is no question of the party getting less than 151 Assembly seats in the coming elections, whatever the circumstances may be,” he said.

The YSRCP leader expressed confidence that the party would win all the eight Assembly seats in Nellore district.

“The YSRCP has fulfilled 99% of the poll promises. It has also implemented many schemes that were not promised before the 2019 elections. The YSRCP government has ensured that the benefits of welfare schemes reached 87% of the households in the State through 2.70 lakh village and ward volunteers,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Referring to the skill development scam case, he said Mr. Naidu was seeking relief only on technical grounds. However, Mr. Naidu is not denying his involvement in the scam. The TDP has changed its strategy now by claiming that Mr. Naidu’s health condition has deteriorated after its efforts to get relief in courts failed,” he alleged.

Alleging that BJP State president D. Purandeswari had mortgaged the saffron party’s interests in the State to the TDP, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy asked her to categorically state “whether or not Mr. Naidu was corrupt’‘. “Her husband D. Venkateswara Rao has written a book on the corruption of Mr. Naidu,” he said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy announced that YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vemuri Prabhakar Reddy would contest the Nellore Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections.

“The party has decided to field sitting MLA R. Pratap Kumar Reddy from Kavali in 2024,” Mr. Vijaya Sai reddy said.

Replying to a question, he said that he would sort out any differences at the constituency level.

