People will not believe promises made by Naidu, says Animal Husbandry Minister Appalaraju

April 16, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju on Tuesday said that people would not believe words and promises of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as they had understood that only Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would develop the State as well as Srikakulam district.

In the backdrop of Mr. Naidu’s public meeting held in Palasa on Monday night, he spoke to the media to refute allegations of the TDP chief.

He said that dedicated water project and kidney research centre for Uddanam region were established by the YSRCP government although Mr. Naidu had made many promises on the issues concerning kidney patients. He said that construction of Mulapeta seaport had become a reality with the initiative of Mr. Jagan. He exuded confidence that he would win from Palasa again with a thumping majority in the forthcoming elections.

