Andhra Pradesh: People of all regions in favour of Amaravati as sole capital of A.P., claims TDP leader

Development has come to a complete halt, alleges Buddha Venkanna

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM
September 15, 2022 20:08 IST

TDP leaders and activists taking part in the party’s general body meeting in Srikakulam on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Buddha Venkanna on Thursaday said that people from all regions were in favour of having Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh as it would ensure speedy growth.

He alleged that the YSRCP government was proposing the three-capital formula in order to create unrest in the State and to derive political benefit out of it. Mr. Venkanna attended the TDP general body meeting in Srikakulam as chief guest and participated in a ‘Badude Badudu’ agitation at Guravam village in Rajam Assembly constituency of Vizianagaram district in the evening.

Mr. Venkanna said that development had come to a complete halt in all regions of the State due to the confusion and unrest created by the YSRCP government. He welcomed the padayatra launched by farmers from Amaravati to Arasavilli.

Former Health Minister Kondru Muralimohan said that farmers of Amaravati had the right to express their feelings, and asked Ministers not to provoke the sentiments of people from North Andhra region for their political gains. “People are dissatisfied with the hike in electricity tariff, APSRTC tickets and prices of essential items. As Leader of the Opposition, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy used to attack the TDP government accusing it of imposing a tax burden, and made repeated use of the slogan ‘Badude Badude’ to highlight the ‘price rise’,” Mr. Muralimohan said.. “Compared to TDP rule, prices of all essential items are hitting the roof. The common man can no longer have a decent quality of life due to the lack of livelihood opportunities and skyrocketing prices,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Srikakulam Parliamentary wing in-charge Kuna Ravikumar urged party leaders and activists to highlight the poor administration of the government in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

