People fed up with lawlessness: Somu Veerraju

KADAPA

28 October 2021 00:52 IST

‘Badvel election will usher in a new era in State politics’

Both YSRCP and BJP appear buoyed at the end of the hectic campaign for the ensuing by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency, and exude confidence over victory.

While the ruling party is sitting cool, the BJP leaders are confident of breaching the TDP vote bank, thus giving a tight fight to the former.

In fact, BJP State president Somu Veerraju has hinted at a “surprise element” when the results are announced.

“The people are fed up with the lawlessness and the spate of land grab incidents witnessed in Badvel. The voters have always voted for the YSR family in the past, but have thoroughly been let down,” he said during his campaign at Mamillapalle in Gopavaram mandal on Wednesday.

The Badvel election would usher in a new era in State politics, he said.

“The pent-up anger over anarchy and inept governance will reflect in the election,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh accused the Ministers of intimidating the people that their welfare schemes would be cancelled if they did not vote for the YSRCP.

Reiterating that the state government was only affixing its label on the Central schemes, he appealed to the people to cast their vote for the BJP with confidence.

Party vice-president C. Adinarayana Reddy accused Whip G. Srikanth Reddy of resorting to land grabbing and tacitly encouraging sand smuggling in the district.