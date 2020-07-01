Pension for 1.15 lakh more beneficiaries from this month

VIJAYAWADA

01 July 2020 23:28 IST

59.03 lakh pensioners to be given the amount at their doorstep

Disbursement of social security pensions to 59.03 lakh pensioners began across the State on Wednesday with as many as 2.60 lakh village / ward volunteers setting out to deliver the amount to the beneficiaries at their doorstep right from dawn.

The total number of beneficiaries increased by 1.15 lakh from this month. Of them, 5,165 pertained to health. About 4,010 beneficiaries, who opted for portability, would also be given pension.

The government released ₹1,442.21 crore for the purpose, and the amount was deposited into the accounts of the village / ward secretaries through the AP SERP.

Geo-tagging

In view of COVID-19, the government is disbursing the pensions using the geo-tagging method. Under the system, the volunteers do not capture the biometric details of the beneficiaries. Instead, they will take the photographs of the pensioner and upload the same onto the server. A specific mobile app is being used for the purpose.

P. Rajababu, CEO of SERP, said pensioners stuck at other places due to the lockdown would be given the amount on their return. The SERP found that 3,364 would be eligible in this regard.

Mr. Rajababu said that 18,533 beneficiaries had applied for transfer of pension to other places within the district. Similarly, 7,501 pensioners had applied for transfer of pension to other districts from the one where the pension was sanctioned. The applications would be verified and action taken accordingly, he said.

The social security pensions are given to the otherwise-abled persons, widows and people suffering from identified diseases.