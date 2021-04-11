Peddireddi accepts Naidu’s ‘referendum’ challenge

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday.

Will the TDP MPs quit if the YSRCP wins Tirupati bypoll, he asks

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has accepted the ‘referendum’ challenge thrown by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and has agreed to get the YSRCP MPs resign to their post if the party loses the byelection to the Tirupati LS seat.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy sought to know if the TDP members would quit if the YSRCP won the election.

With the Opposition making an issue out of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy deciding not to participate in the campaign due to spurt in COVID-19 cases, he said it showed the responsibility of a leader towards a social cause and not a sign of diffidence as was being projected by a section of the media.

“Our Chief Minister is our trump card and we will win the seat with a massive mandate by going to the polls with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s picture,” he asserted.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy recalled that the Chief Minister had sent letters to every household explaining the welfare programmes and appealed to the voters to cast their vote in favour of the party candidate.

Coming down heavily on the BJP – Jana Sena alliance, he dubbed Pawan Kalyan as a “political paid artiste,” who was bent on mudslinging and resorting to false propaganda against the ruling party.

Similarly, he questioned the BJP on why should the public vote for it, when it failed to fulfil the bifurcation promises and betrayed the State on the Special Category Status.

“The YSRCP is the only party with conviction to seek people’s support, having fulfilled 90% of the promises made in the manifesto,” he said.