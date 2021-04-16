Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 16 April 2021 22:44 IST
Pawan tests COVID positive
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan tested positive for COVID-19, and is receiving treatment for it. He got himself tested two days back and was found to be infected by the virus, according to a party release.
Cardiologist Tangella Suman belonging to Khammam and a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals are treating Mr. Kalyan in Hyderabad. He is being given anti-viral medicines and would be put on oxygen if the need arises, the press release said.
