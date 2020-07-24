Pawan reading script of Naidu on Executive capital issue: MLA

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 July 2020 23:13 IST

‘Jana Sena chief will face wrath of people of north Andhra’

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his partners are indulging in a malicious campaign against Visakhapatnam in a bid to stop it from becoming the Executive capital of the State.

Addressing a media conference virtually here on Friday, he said that the people of Visakhapatnam had given a rousing reception to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan during his visit to the city. He alleged that the JSP did not seem to have come out of the shadow of Mr. Naidu, which became clear in the past. Now, it has become evident once again with Mr. Pawan reading out the script prepared by Mr. Naidu on the Executive capital.

He warned that the people of north Andhra would not remain silent, if anyone tries to stop Visakhapatnam from becoming the Executive capital. Visakhapatnam was one among the cities, which were developing rapidly in the State. Opposition leaders were spitting venom on Visakhapatnam ever since the Chief Minister had announced to make it the Executive capital in view of its inherent advantages.

Mr. Naidu and his partners were indulging in all sorts of conspiracies to mar the prospects of Visakhapatnam. He alleged that a section of the media, which was favouring Mr. Naidu, and his partner Mr. Pawan Kalyan, was all together in this regard. Mr. Pawan Kalyan has benefited a lot from the city but instead of showing his gratitude to the city which gave him many opportunities and showered its love on him, the JSP chief was out to create hurdles in its development, Mr. Amarnath alleged. His dancing to the tunes of Mr. Naidu even after being drubbed in the elections, shows that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was yet to come out of the shadow of the TDP chief, he said.

While Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was concerned about the prosperity of the State, Mr. Naidu was worried about his real estate, Mr. Amarnath alleged and cautioned Mr. Pawan Kalyan not to rub shoulders with Mr. Naidu and earn the wrath of the people of north Andhra.

Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri also took strong exception to the statements of Mr. Pawan Kalyan and his reading the script of Mr. Naidu on the executive capital issue.