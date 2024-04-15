ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan calls for institutional mechanism concerning security of political leaders

April 15, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Failure of DGP (Intelligence), Vijayawada Police Commissioner and the Chief Minister’s security officers was evident in the stone-pelting incident, says the Jana Sena Party president  

V Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has underlined the need for a strong institutional mechanism concerning the security of every leader irrespective of political parties and affiliations to ensure free and fair elections.

Taking the stone-pelting incident in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured during his Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra in Vijayawada on April 13 to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh through a message posted on social media platform ‘X’ on April 15 (Monday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that there were major security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Chilakaluripet.

The police officers responsible for these lapses must be transferred immediately and the investigation should be given to competent officers to trace the culprits, especially those behind the stone pelting at the Chief Minister. 

The JSP president observed that the failure of the DGP (Intelligence), Vijayawada Police Commissioner and the Chief Minister’s security officers was “evident” in the stone-pelting incident. 

He wondered how there was a power cut during the public meeting addressed by the Chief Minister and asked if the security officers were inefficient. The incidents should, therefore, be investigated in detail to expose the conspirators, he demanded.

