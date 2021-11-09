Patrolling stepped up to check ganja smuggling

NELLORE/ONGOLE

09 November 2021 00:55 IST

500 g ganja seized, 1 arrested in Ongole during raids

Nellore police in coordination with sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) stepped up patrolling across the district on Monday in the wake of the seizure of 200 kg ganja and arrest of 20 peddlers last week.

SPSR Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch.Vijaya Rao led a personnel in checking buses, courier service offices in and around the bus station, toll plazas, railway stations and godowns in remote places to check smuggling of the contrabands, including ganja and illicit liquor.

Bomb disposal squad roped in

The services of bomb disposal squad as also dog squad were used for the purpose. Police found that the State-owned buses were mostly used by miscreants to smuggle contraband items, including gutkha.

In Ongole, 500 grams of ganja was seized with the arrest of one person from Vengamukkapalem on Monday during the extensive raids conducted across Prakasam district to curb sale, storage and transportation of cannabis and illicit tobacco products as part of Operation Parivarthana.

In all, 92 teams were involved in checking of 562 grocery shops and ‘paan’ shops, 173 secluded places, hot spots and suspected places. Police personnel inspected the houses of previous offenders booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in the last ten years.

People were asked to report suspicious activity and pass on any information relating to smuggling of the contraband by dialing 100 or by visiting the nearest police station.