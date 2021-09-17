Parliamentary panel visits Port Trust

VISAKHAPATNAM

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women headed by MP Heena Vijaykumar Gavit along with other Parliamentarians visited the Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Friday. The committee is here on a two-day visit to the city.

VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao explained to the committee the various operations of the port and the facilities and infrastructure available.

Making presentation, he also briefed the committee about the capacities in handling of cargo, ongoing modernisation and mechanisation projects, covered storage facilities, solar power, STP water treatment for industrial purpose, investment potential and opportunities in imports and exports from the VPT.

He explained about the latest developments like simulation study to handle Cape and Super Cape size vessels into the inner harbour and also the newly-developed container scanner equipment.

The committee was also told about the navigation facilities, cargo throughput, cargo handling infrastructure, rail and road connectivity, logistics, infrastructure development projects contemplated and green initiatives of the VPT.

The committee discussed about CSR activities undertaken by the VPT, especially for the welfare of the women.

Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Deputy Chairman, J. Pradeep Kumar, CVO, T. Venugopal, Secretary, and other senior officers were present.