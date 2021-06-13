Panel to select pontiff of Brahmamgari Mutt

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2021 23:15 IST

Onus of protecting the dignity of the mutt lies on everyone: Minister

Endowments Minister V. Srinivasa Rao has said that the government will constitute a committee to look into the issue of selecting the successor to head the Sri Pothuluru Veerabrahmendra Swami Vari Matham (Brahmamgari Mutt) in Kadapa district.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it was the responsibility of everyone to protect the dignity and respect of the mutt.

“Sri Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swami, who penned the ‘Kalagnanam’, a book of predictions in Telugu, had entered ‘jeeva samadhi’ in 1693. Since then, 11 pontiffs have headed the mutt,” the Minister said.

After the passing away of Sri Veerabhoga Vasanta Venkateswara Swamy, there was a dispute over his successor. It was said that the pontiff had chosen his successor and mentioned the same in the will he had executed, he added.

But trouble broke out as the families of his first and second wives wanted that a person from their respective lineage be declared the successor of the mutt, the Minister said, and added that “the government is yet to take a decision on the issue.”

The government would solicit the advice of Hindu dharmic organisations, he said, and added that people could submit their suggestions to the Regional Joint Commissioner.