Panel seeks cause of rise inmaternal mortality in E.G.

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has sought the reasons for the deaths from the DHMO and District Coordinator of Hospital Services.

KAKINADA

12 December 2020 06:17 IST

20 deaths reported between December 2019 and June 2020

The District Committee on Maternal Morality, headed by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, on Friday decided to intensify the efforts to check the MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate) despite bringing every pregnant woman under the watch of the existing health missions.

The committee reviewed the apparent reasons for the 20 maternal mortalities reported between December 2019 and June 2020 across the district.

Doctors warned

The exact reasons for the 20 mortalities had been sought from the District Medical and Health Officer and District Coordinator of Hospital Services, to prepare an action plan to put a check the alarming rate of MMR. Mr. Muralidhar and Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi said doctors at the ground level and supporting staff associated with the National Rural Health Mission should be held responsible for the rise in the MMR and stringent action would be initiated against those who fail to deliver the stipulated services to the targeted group to prevent the deaths.

“Malnutrition should also be addressed by covering every needy woman through visits to the villages and households,” said Mr. Muralidhar.

He said the medical and health staff were expected to contribute their role in reducing the MMR by utilising the existing services, programmes and medical infrastructure facilities.

The field level staff, particularly ANMs, had been told to ensure that every pregnant woman should undergo all the medical examinations prescribed by the doctors to assess their health status as such initiatives would help prevent the MMR.