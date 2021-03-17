Panel inspects college after student’s death

VIJAYAWADA

17 March 2021 00:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Chairman R. Kantha Rao on Tuesday conducted an inspection at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, located at Gosala on the outskirts of Vijayawada, where a student named D. Lasya Sri (16) died under suspicious circumstances a few days ago.

Lasya Sri, a first year Intermediate student, was a resident of Anantapur district. Police registered a case of suspicious death and launched an investigation.

The team led by the APSERMC Chairman, vice-chairperson Vijaya Sarada Reddy, secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy and member Ajay Kumar visited the girl’s room at the college hostel where the student was found dead.

The Commission members expressed concern over the poor facilities at the hostel. A detailed inquiry is on, the Commission members said.