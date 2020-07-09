Pandemic continues to rattle southern districts in A.P.

A journalist being screened for coronavirus after a scribe tested positive in Ongole on Thursday.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

09 July 2020 23:51 IST

Toll rises to five in Prakasam, 57 new cases reported in Nellore

The COVID-19 continues to rattle the south coastal Andhra Pradesh as two more persons have died of the virus in Prakasam district while 167 more—110 in Prakasam district and 57 in Nellore district— have been tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The toll went up to five in Prakasam district with the death of a 63-year-old man from Darsi and 72-year-old woman from Ongole.

As many as 34 fresh cases were reported from Ongole alone. A five-year-old boy from Ongole and a 3-year-old girl from Markapur were among the COVID-19 positive patients.

Meanwhile, 69 patients including 62 in Prakasam and seven in Nellore district were discharged from hospitals.

With the spread of the virus to more areas in Prakasam district, the health authorities implemented containment action plan in 195 clusters, including 26 very active clusters and 77 active clusters.Prakasam Collector P. Bhaskar rushed to Tallur mandal and supervised the screening of patients with comorbidity condition after a spate of fresh cases was reported from East Gangavaram.

The new cases came in from among other localities Inimerla, Regichetlapalli, Bondalivariveedi, Yerrareddypalem, Pedapothavaram, Gundlapalem, Epurupalem, Santharavuru, Naidupalli, Pothalapadu, Kodigudlapadu, Mangamoor, Kothapeta, Yerrajerla, Thimasamduram, Bestavaripeta, J.B.K.Puram, Singaraykonda.

Nellore town accounted for 35 of the 57 new cases reported from the district. Kavali reported five fresh cases followed by Tada with three cases; Sullurpeta, Podalakuru and Indukurpeta with two cases each; and Nellore Rural, T.P.Gudur, Venkatagiri, Sangam, Venkatachalam and Kovur one case each.

New quarantine centre

Meanwhile, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, along with Nellore Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu and Gudur MLA V.Varaprasad inaugurated a quarantine facility at Krishnapatnam.