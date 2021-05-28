Oxygen concentrators supplied for post care of COVID patients

VIZIANAGARAM

28 May 2021 22:52 IST

Vizianagaram Rotary Club Central president Poosarla Sunitha has said that post care was important to get back previous energy for COVID-19 patients.

She launched supply of oxygen concentrators for patients as part of post-care facility. She thanked US-NRI Vasavi Association president Pandiri Srinivas Narayanam Charitable Trust member Narayanam Srinivas for joining hands with the club for the supply concentrators, which would generate medical oxygen to ensure quick recovery of patients.

Rotary Club's governor elect Madipilli Narayana Rao, representatives Grandhi Sarvaraya Gupta, K.R.K.Raju were present. In another press release, the Club Past Governor D. Varada Reddy said all the clubs of North Andhra region were advised to extend their services to poor patients of rural areas too as they did not have immediate access for medical facilities.

