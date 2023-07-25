ADVERTISEMENT

Over 95% of work completed on 125-foot-tall Ambedkar Statue in Vijayawada, says A.P. Minister

July 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Work is now under way on the index finger, which is the most important part of the statue, says Audimulapu Suresh

Nellore Sravani

Work is in full swing on the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Swaraj Maidan, Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Over 95% of the construction work has been completed on the 125-foot-statue of B.R. Ambedkar, at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon dedicate the structure to the country, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Audimulapu Suresh said.

The Minister, along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, on July 25 (Tuesday) reviewed the ongoing works on the statue coming up at Swaraj Maidan in the city.

“At present, work is under way on the index finger, the most important part of the statue,” Mr. Suresh said, adding that over 500 men are working at the site. Nearly 518 metric tonnes of steel and bronze have gone into the making of the statue, being constructed at a cost of ₹400 crore, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A modern air-conditioned theatre, museum and library are coming up at the park which will showcase significant events of Ambedkar’s life. “We will ensure all facilities are in place as lakhs of tourists from not only the State but from across the country are expected to visit the statue after its completion,” the Minister said.  

Mr. Suresh said the Chief Minister is following in the footsteps of B.R. Ambedkar by introducing many welfare schemes for the downtrodden sections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US