OTS scheme for those who availed loan from APSHC

17 September 2021 09:12 IST

Cabinet nod for additional ₹35,000 loan for housing beneficiaries who are SHG members

In a move that provides huge relief to those who have availed themselves of loans from the A.P. State Housing Corporation (APSHC) between 1983 and 2011, the State government has decided to bring in a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme.

The OTS amount in the rural areas is ₹10,000, ₹15,000 in municipalities and ₹20,000 in corporations.

The loanees can avail themselves of the scheme by paying the prescribed amount up to December 15. The revenue officials will register the land for beneficiaries on December 21, 2021.

The decision of the OTS scheme was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the OTS scheme was also open for those who had bought the house from the original beneficiary.

“If anybody has constructed the house and has sold it due to any personal emergencies, the buyer too can get the land registered in his or her name, provided he or she is also poor and doesn’t own a house,” the Minister said.

However, the OTS amount in such cases would be ₹20,000 in the rural areas, ₹30,000 in municipalities and ₹40,000 in corporations.

For the beneficiaries who had taken land from the government and constructed a house on their own, the government would register their houses free of cost.

The Cabinet also approved an additional ₹35,000 loan for the housing scheme beneficiaries who were also a part of the self-help group at 3% interest.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the release of the second instalment under the YSR Aasara programme. A financial assistance of ₹6,470.76 crore would be given to women in 8 lakh self-help groups.

He said eligible beneficiaries who missed the first instalment would receive the financial assistance of two instalments in the second term.

The Minister said that the Cabinet also decided to take further action with the Solar Energy Corporation of India to implement 10,000 MW solar power project to supply 9-hour day-time free power to farmers on a sustainable basis for the next 30 years at the rate of ₹2.49 per unit.

Sub-plan for minorities

The Cabinet also decided to implementation a sub-plan for the benefit of the minorities on a par with the SCs, STs and BCs.

Mr. Venkatramaiah said that the Cabinet also approved the proposal of the Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. for skilling the students in the State.

He said the cabinet approved to name the schools and hospitals after donors, and added that the donation amount should be ₹50 lakh for satellite foundation schools, ₹1 crore for primary schools, ₹3 crore for high schools, ₹1 crore for primary health centre, ₹5 crore for community healthcare centre, and ₹10 crore for area hospital.

He said the Cabinet also approved to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.