Order to probe phone conversation illegal, says former A.P. judge

NEW DELHI

01 December 2020 22:09 IST

A former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge has moved the Supreme Court challenging a State High Court order to investigate an alleged phone conversation between him and a suspended trial court magistrate.

Justice (retired) V. Eswaraiah sought a stay of the High Court order. He said order was unwarranted and illegal. It was passed without a notice to him and had caused undue harassment, he said.

The High Court, in its order, had requested former Supreme Court judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran, to inquire into the matter.

The phone conversation, according to the plea, purportedly pertained to the corruption allegations in the Amaravati land scam.

The former judge said the High Court’s order was made on the basis of an application for reopening and intervention filed by the suspended magistrate (S. Ramakrishna) in an unrelated PIL petition seeking implementation of the COVID guidelines in the court building and premises.

The petition filed through lawyer Prashant Bhushan appealed that the High Court order of April 13 was into a private phone conversation.