Opposition parties driving a wedge between BJP and Muslims: Siddiqui

Vijayawada

19 July 2021 00:38 IST

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui accused the opposition parties of conspiring to drive a wedge between the party and the Muslims and that the YSRCP government had adopted anti-minority policies.

Taking part as the chief guest in the Minority Morcha State executive meeting here on Sunday, Mr. Siddiqui said the Vajpayee and Modi governments had done justice to the minorities, which was partly evident from the allocation of key ministries to Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Urdu language received the due importance during the Modi regime, he said, adding that the BJP-led Central government has taken many steps for the development of Muslims.

Referring to the filling of nominated posts in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Siddiqui said the creation of various corporations and appointing chairpersons for them on caste lines would further divide the society. BJP State party affairs co in-charge Sunil Deodhar said the Congress and other ‘pseudo-secularists’ were habituated to calling the BJP anti- minority.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Muslims continued to be viewed by political parties as vote banks. Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and others were present.