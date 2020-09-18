Opposition parties’ claims baseless: TTD Chairman

Tirumala

18 September 2020 23:43 IST

Refutes claims of proselytisation in temple town

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday refuted allegations leveled by opposition parties that proselytisation was on the rise in the temple town.

“The allegations are totally baseless. There is more transparency in the administration of the temple now than in previous years. The present board has adopted a stubborn stance against corruption and has completely rooted out the system of middlemen, which was rampant in the town under the TDP regime,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chairman said that it was under the previous regime that advertisements pertaining to other faiths were printed on APSRTC bus tickets, and said it was the present government which had ordered an investigation and booked cases against erring officials.

He also condemned claims of opposition leaders regarding signing of a declaration by Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her visit to the temple, and termed it false propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the TTD.

TTD Exective Officer Anil Kumar Singhal clarified that it was due to coinciding of Kalyanotsavams with the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Aydhoya temple that the TTD could not telecast proceedings of the latter. It was a clash of programmes and people should not read too much into it, he said.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Basanth Kumar said that TTD has been providing funds to various peetams, mutts and other religious institutions for the past 30 years for carrying out dharmic activities and promotion of Hindu dharma, and the funds provided to Sarada Peetam in Visakhapatnam was part of the decision. As the authorities of Sarada Peetam had also organised vedic conferences, TTD on their request partially hiked the funds provided to it last year, he said.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara will be organised in strict accordance with the principles laid down in agama sastras.