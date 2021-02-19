‘Only 6.9% of ECE graduates employable’

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 February 2021 01:30 IST

Founder and Director of Ameya World School Mohan Mandava delivered a lecture followed by an interactive session for ECE students at Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering, here on Thursday.

He focussed on the gap between the skills that the students have and industry needs and how this gap can be bridged.

He pointed out that the National Employability Report Engineers 2019 found that only 6.9% of the Electronics Engineering students were found to be employable by the industry and that practical hands-on expertise and industry interaction was lacking.

Mr. Mohan urged the students to be curious and take special interest in devices and development across the globe.