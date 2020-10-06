Online yoga classes from October 8

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 October 2020 00:20 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting regular online yoga classes (general yoga and weight reduction yoga classes) from October 8, according to O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, honorary Director of the Department. The classes will be conducted under the supervision of senior yoga instructor P. Pratap. Interested candidates can contact him on mobile no. 89196 39492 or on the phone no. 0891-2566640 for enrolment.

Advertising

Advertising