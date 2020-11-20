Online discourse on Bhagavad Gita

VISAKHAPATNAM

The city-based registered charitable trust, Vedanta Institute, is organising public discourses on Bhagavad Gita Chapter - VI, The Yoga of Meditation (Dhyana Yoga), online from November 20 to November 24. The timing for the programme is 7 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. Interested persons can register by clicking on the link bit.ly/visakhapatnam-yoga-of-meditation-2020 for free participation.

For further details you can log on to www.vedantaworld.org /www.vedantavisakhapatnam.org

