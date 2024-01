January 12, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

AMALAPURAM

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha on Friday inaugurated a 60,000-litre capacity overhead storage tank at Godi and Tummalapalli village in Allavaram mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC-Kakinada) has funded the project under Corporate Social Responsibility for supply of safe drinking water through the Water Grid Project.

