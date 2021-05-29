One killed in quarry blast in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

29 May 2021 22:52 IST

A 25-year-old youth was killed on the spot after a portion of boulder from a stone quarry hit him on head while workers were blasting a rock with gelatin sticks atop Ankalamma hillock in Chowdepalle mandal on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Jakir, a native of Uturu village of Chowdepalle mandal. The deceased was a daily wager working in a mango orchard, abutting the stone quarry in a hilly terrain.

The quarry operators had reportedly informed the mango orchard owner to complete loading the stocks by afternoon, so that they could start the blasting works. Jakir had completed loading the mangoes into a trailer and was proceeding to the road point, half a kilometer away from the quarry site, when a sudden blast ensued and a portion of rock hit him.

A police officer who rushed to the spot confirmed that except for Jakir, none was hurt in the incident.

“We have booked a case under IPC Section 304 (A) against one Mallesh, working as supervisor in the quarry. A preliminary detail is that he had triggered the blast without permit and license. We are checking the documents to ascertain the ownership of the quarry,” a police officer said.