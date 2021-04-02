One dies, five injured as lorry falls into gorge

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2021 20:35 IST

A 32-year-old man died and five others were severely injured, when a lorry in which they were travelling allegedly fell into a gorge, while negotiating a sharp curve on the ghat road near Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as S. Bhavani, a native of Odisha.

According to police, the vehicle was transporting some agriculture machinery from Odisha to Gannepalle village in East Godavari district, via Paderu. Two persons suffered minor injuries.