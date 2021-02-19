One death and 67 new cases in State

VIJAYAWADA

19 February 2021 01:32 IST

Chittoor again reports the highest single-day tally of 17

The State witnessed one COVID-19 death and 67 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the toll to 7,166 and the tally to 8,89,077. The lone death was reported in Visakhapatnam district.

The mortality and recovery rates remained at 0.81% and 99.12% respectively.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,81,292 as 54 more patients recovered during the period. This left 619 active cases in the State, and most of them were in Chittoor (96) and Krishna (95) districts.

In the last one day, 28,239 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.24%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.364 crore samples tested so far was 6.52%. The tests per million ratio crossed 2.55 lakh.

Chittoor again reported the highest single-day tally of 17. It was followed by Guntur (12), East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (10 each), Kadapa and Nellore (4 each), Krishna (3), Prakasam, West Godavari and Anantapur (2 each) and Vizianagaram (1). There were no new cases in Kurnool and Srikakulam districts.

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,382), West Godavari (94,300), Chittoor (87,260), Guntur (75,643), Anantapur (67,704), Nellore (62,412), Prakasam (62,195), Kurnool (60,849), Visakhapatnam (59,951), Kadapa (55,328), Krishna (48,841), Srikakulam (46,165) and Vizianagaram (41,152).