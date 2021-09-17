Old student’s thanksgiving donation to TTD

Viswanath Poosala handing over a cheque for ₹.1 crore to TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy in Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI

17 September 2021 22:33 IST

He hands over cheque for ₹1 crore to the temple management

Viswanath Poosala, a former student of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Balamandir, became a source of inspiration when he donated ₹1 crore to the temple management as a thanksgiving gesture on Friday.

Currently holding an enviable position at FaceBook Inc., U.S., Mr. Viswanath handed over the cheque to TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, acknowledging the institution’s pivotal role in shaping him into what he is today.

Mr. Viswanath studied at the Balamandir during 1976-81, moved on to SV High School during 1981-85 and SV Junior College from 1985 to 1987. Later, he got into the prestigious IIT Madras and became the first from a TTD-run institution to become a proud IITian.

The computer science graduate went on to secure a Ph.D. from Wisconsin, U.S. He is currently holding a senior position at FaceBook, U.S. Mr. Viswanath’s father Poosala Anjaneyulu, who served as a Deputy Executive Officer with the TTD, and his elder brother Suresh Poosala were instrumental in guiding him towards making it big in life.

The donation by Mr. Viswanath and his wife Dharani Poosala is meant to be used for any of the trusts run by the TTD. While receiving the donation, Dr. Jawahar Reddy observed that his ‘success story’ should not only serve as an inspiration to the students of TTD institutions, but also kindle a similar spirit in the old students to reach out to their alma mater.